4,562 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

