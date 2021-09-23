$420.05 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $420.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.90 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Daseke by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daseke by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,998. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $530.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

