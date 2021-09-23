$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $4.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Newport Asia LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $120.79 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

