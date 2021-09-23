3M to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

3M stock opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,378,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.