$3.85 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post sales of $3.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 492.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.02 million, with estimates ranging from $77.04 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

APLS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. 811,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $741,873. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

