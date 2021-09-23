29,627 Shares in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

TRMR stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

