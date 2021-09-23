$26.83 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $26.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.76 million and the highest is $26.90 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $108.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $109.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.77 million to $110.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

FRST stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $339.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

