$245.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $245.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

ECOL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 186,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

