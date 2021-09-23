$245.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $245.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
ECOL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 186,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
