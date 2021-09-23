23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.49 and last traded at 8.49. Approximately 2,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,305,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.70.

ME has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.58.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

