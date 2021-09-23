$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

