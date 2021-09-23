1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

