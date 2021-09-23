14,221 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 603,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

