123,626 Shares in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 123,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $2,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 69.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blue Apron by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 67.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE APRN opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

