$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce sales of $100.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.36 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $47.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $393.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. 122,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

