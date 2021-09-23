$1.81 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.09. Zimmer Biomet also reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 79.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,459,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 637,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,502,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

