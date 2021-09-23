$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

MDC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.82. 11,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.