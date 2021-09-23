$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.77. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.26 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $392.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

