Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $42.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zumiez by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

