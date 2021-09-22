ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $3,977,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,940,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,273,573 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

