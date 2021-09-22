ZINC (ZINC) Price Down 18.1% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $26,530.61 and approximately $995.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00127109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044102 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

