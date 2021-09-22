Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.34. 26,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $205.38 and a one year high of $347.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average is $311.59.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.