Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 38,143 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 4.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $223,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

