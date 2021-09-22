Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $117.11 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,552 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Airbnb worth $117,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.15. 94,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,360,402 shares of company stock worth $348,014,991 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

