Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,878 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Seagen worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $39,964,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.08. 6,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $150.68. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

