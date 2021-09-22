Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 340 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. 149,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $433.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

