Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 17,909 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Lemonade comprises 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $62,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMND traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 9,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,569. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

