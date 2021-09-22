Zero Utility Token Price Hits $566.51 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $566.51 or 0.01349911 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $548,810.84 and $2,956.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00125470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045021 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

