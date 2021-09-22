Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to “Buy”

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$49.25 during trading on Tuesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

