Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.44. Freshpet has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $3,024,947 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $514,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Freshpet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

