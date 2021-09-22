Zacks Investment Research Lowers DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Hold

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DNBBY traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 58,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

