Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Strong Sell

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $362.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 473,400 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

