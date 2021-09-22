Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Sell

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFLT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.99.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $71.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

