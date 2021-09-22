Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

