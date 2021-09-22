Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.56). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 375,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,627. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

