Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post sales of $321.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Guild posted sales of $563.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 7,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $872.26 million and a PE ratio of 1.61. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

