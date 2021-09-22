Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,096. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Galecto has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

