Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.23 Million

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $742.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.50 million to $772.60 million. Copart reported sales of $592.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.16. 21,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

