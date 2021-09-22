Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

