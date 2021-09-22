Zacks: Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post sales of $173.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $678.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $756.15 million, with estimates ranging from $754.30 million to $758.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,502. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

