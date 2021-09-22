Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

TREX stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.52. 13,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

