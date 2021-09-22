Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.38). Pulmonx posted earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $2,864,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 8,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,166. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

