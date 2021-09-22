Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.