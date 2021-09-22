Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will report earnings per share of ($2.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($7.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orphazyme A/S.

ORPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORPH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 24,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

