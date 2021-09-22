Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $67.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.68 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

