Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $673.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.60 million and the lowest is $649.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.70. 8,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

