Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,198. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

