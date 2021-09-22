Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.05). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of FCEL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,071,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

