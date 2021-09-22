Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 325,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

