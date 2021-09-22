Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.18 Million

Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $160.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $162.78 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $599.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,716,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

