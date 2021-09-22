Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post sales of $374.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $375.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 706,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 142.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

